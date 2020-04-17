Built To Spill Cover Daniel Johnston's 'Mountain Top'

Built To Spill are streaming their take on the Daniel Johnston classic "Mountain Top". The song comes from the band's forthcoming tribute album.
The new record, entitled "Built To Spill Plays The Songs of Daniel Johnston", is set to be released on June 12th and will feature the group's performances of 11 of Johnston's songs.
The album was captured in August of 2018 as Doug Martsch, Jason Albertini and Steve Gere rehearsed for performances where they backed Johnston.
Martsch had this to say about the record, "Basically we wanted to get a good documentation of what our rehearsals were like." Watch the video below:
