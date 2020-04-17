Jenny Teator Releases New Single 'Rise Up'

Alt-rocker Jenny Teator is currently working on a brand new eP but fans do not have to wait to hear new music as they has released a brand new single called "Rise Up".
She had this to say about the new track, "'Rise Up' has become my anthem to fear. I was really tired of letting fear control my outcomes. It can be really debilitating when it enters your mind, holding you back from things you truly want to do.
"Moving to Nashville alone was incredibly intimidating and scary, but if I didn't do that I wouldn't be where I am today. It's easier said than done, but I think we all sometimes need that reminder to rise above it." Check out the new song below:
Singled Out: Jenny Teator's Surrender
Rolling Stones Added To One World Together At Home Special- Steve Perry Sings Beach Boys Classic In Home Isolation Video- Whitesnake Stream Previously Unreleased Song- more
Sass Jordan - Rebel Moon Blues
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring 2020 Travel Products Edition
Robertas Semeniukas - Backstage Stories
Singled Out: Witch Taint's Sons Of Satan
Rolling Stones Added To One World Together At Home Special
Steve Perry Sings Beach Boys Classic In Home Isolation Video
Whitesnake Stream Previously Unreleased Song
Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Charity Auction A Success
The Black Crowes Stream Live Acoustic Footage
Pink Floyd Launch Weekly Classic Concert Streams
Glenn Hughes Fronted Dead Daisies Share First Song
Joe Bonamassa Surprising Fans With New Song and Chat