.

Jenny Teator Releases New Single 'Rise Up'

Keavin Wiggins | 04-17-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Jenny Teator

Alt-rocker Jenny Teator is currently working on a brand new eP but fans do not have to wait to hear new music as they has released a brand new single called "Rise Up".

She had this to say about the new track, "'Rise Up' has become my anthem to fear. I was really tired of letting fear control my outcomes. It can be really debilitating when it enters your mind, holding you back from things you truly want to do.

"Moving to Nashville alone was incredibly intimidating and scary, but if I didn't do that I wouldn't be where I am today. It's easier said than done, but I think we all sometimes need that reminder to rise above it." Check out the new song below:


Related Stories


Jenny Teator Releases New Single 'Rise Up'

Singled Out: Jenny Teator's Surrender

More Jenny Teator News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Rolling Stones Added To One World Together At Home Special- Steve Perry Sings Beach Boys Classic In Home Isolation Video- Whitesnake Stream Previously Unreleased Song- more

Reviews

Sass Jordan - Rebel Moon Blues

MorleyView The Jacks

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring 2020 Travel Products Edition

Robertas Semeniukas - Backstage Stories

Singled Out: Witch Taint's Sons Of Satan

advertisement
Latest News

Rolling Stones Added To One World Together At Home Special

Steve Perry Sings Beach Boys Classic In Home Isolation Video

Whitesnake Stream Previously Unreleased Song

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Charity Auction A Success

The Black Crowes Stream Live Acoustic Footage

Pink Floyd Launch Weekly Classic Concert Streams

Glenn Hughes Fronted Dead Daisies Share First Song

Joe Bonamassa Surprising Fans With New Song and Chat