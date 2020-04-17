Jenny Teator Releases New Single 'Rise Up'

Alt-rocker Jenny Teator is currently working on a brand new eP but fans do not have to wait to hear new music as they has released a brand new single called "Rise Up".

She had this to say about the new track, "'Rise Up' has become my anthem to fear. I was really tired of letting fear control my outcomes. It can be really debilitating when it enters your mind, holding you back from things you truly want to do.

"Moving to Nashville alone was incredibly intimidating and scary, but if I didn't do that I wouldn't be where I am today. It's easier said than done, but I think we all sometimes need that reminder to rise above it." Check out the new song below:





