Joe Bonamassa Surprising Fans With New Song and Chat

Joe Bonamassa has announced that he will be chatting with fans live during the premiere of his brand new surprise single and music video called "A Conversation With Alice".

The song comes from his forthcoming album (more details to be announced) and he will be doing the live chat when the self-quarantine music video officially premiere on YouTube and Facebook today (April 17th) at 3pm EST.

Joe had this to say, "the song is derived by an experience I had a couple years ago when some friends of mine intervened and said 'You know what Joe? You should go ahead and talk to someone about these problems you have that come up time and time again.' So, I agreed. I went to see this lovely woman in Los Angeles, CA and began talking about my problems.

"After the second session I came to the conclusion that I was unrepairable and that the crazy in me makes me good at my job. I like being good at my job."



He added, "I think I'm good at my job, unless you ask the internet. Which then there's some debate, which bolsters the crazy. See how it's all interrelated? So, I wrote a song about it...I hope you enjoy it. Thanks for listening, be safe and be happy." Watch the video premiere below:





