Joe Bonamassa Surprising Fans With New Song and Chat

Joe Bonamassa has announced that he will be chatting with fans live during the premiere of his brand new surprise single and music video called "A Conversation With Alice".
The song comes from his forthcoming album (more details to be announced) and he will be doing the live chat when the self-quarantine music video officially premiere on YouTube and Facebook today (April 17th) at 3pm EST.
Joe had this to say, "the song is derived by an experience I had a couple years ago when some friends of mine intervened and said 'You know what Joe? You should go ahead and talk to someone about these problems you have that come up time and time again.' So, I agreed. I went to see this lovely woman in Los Angeles, CA and began talking about my problems.
"After the second session I came to the conclusion that I was unrepairable and that the crazy in me makes me good at my job. I like being good at my job."
He added, "I think I'm good at my job, unless you ask the internet. Which then there's some debate, which bolsters the crazy. See how it's all interrelated? So, I wrote a song about it...I hope you enjoy it. Thanks for listening, be safe and be happy." Watch the video premiere below:
Joe Bonamassa Gives Fans First Taste Of The Sleep Eazys
Journey's Neal Schon Jams With Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa Announces UK Tour
Sammy Hagar Previews Road Trip With Robby Krieger and Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa Announces U.S. Fall Tour
Metal Parents Arrested- OneRepublic Release Connection Video- Alkaline Trio Stream New Song- Joe Bonamassa Adds Date To Spring Tour- more
Joe Bonamassa Releases 'Evil Mama' Video
Joe Bonamassa Releases 'Redemption' Video and Announces Album
Joe Bonamassa To Tribute Clapton, Beck and Page On New Album
Rolling Stones Added To One World Together At Home Special- Steve Perry Sings Beach Boys Classic In Home Isolation Video- Whitesnake Stream Previously Unreleased Song- more
Sass Jordan - Rebel Moon Blues
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring 2020 Travel Products Edition
Robertas Semeniukas - Backstage Stories
Singled Out: Witch Taint's Sons Of Satan
Rolling Stones Added To One World Together At Home Special
Steve Perry Sings Beach Boys Classic In Home Isolation Video
Whitesnake Stream Previously Unreleased Song
Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Charity Auction A Success
The Black Crowes Stream Live Acoustic Footage
Pink Floyd Launch Weekly Classic Concert Streams
Glenn Hughes Fronted Dead Daisies Share First Song
Joe Bonamassa Surprising Fans With New Song and Chat