Pink Floyd Launch Weekly Classic Concert Streams

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd have launched a weekly series of concert videos with the stream of 1994 London show from the band's Division Bell tour. The home video release of "Pulse" documented an October 20 event, part of a sold-out 14-night stand at the city's Earls Court before a combined total of 273,000 fans as the UK outfit were on the road in support of their fourteenth studio album.

The shows featured music from the project alongside a complete performance of their 1973 classic, "The Dark Side of the Moon." The "Pulse" concert was re-edited and upgraded from the original masters in 2019 for "The Later Years" box set release.

The group - who have been hosting #PinkFloydFriday video releases on YouTube for some time - will present full concert footage for the next three weeks to entertain fans during the current global coronavirus pandemic

"We'd like to wish you all the best, and hope that you and your families are staying safe and well in these difficult times," says the band. "We will continue to post as normal to hopefully give you some interesting and diverting images, music and video to help us all get through this." Watch the video here.

