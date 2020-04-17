Rolling Stones Added To One World Together At Home Special

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones have been added to the lineup for the "One World: Together At Home" special event broadcast in support of the fight against COVID-19.

Curated by Lady Gaga in collaboration with Global Citizen and the World Health Organization (WHO), the April 18 program will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon of NBC-TV's The Tonight Show, Jimmy Kimmel of ABC-TV's Jimmy Kimmel Live, and Stephen Colbert of CBS-TV's The Late Show and feature appearances and musical performances from Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, Finneas, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, and Stevie Wonder.

"We are honored to be invited to be part of the 'One World: Together at Home' broadcast - from our homes in isolation," says The Rolling Stones in the announcement.

The special will be broadcast live on Saturday, April 18, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on ABC, NBC, ViacomCBS Networks, and iHeartMedia, as well as Bell Media networks and platforms in Canada. Read more including international broadcast details here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





