Whitesnake Stream Previously Unreleased Song

(hennemusic) Whitesnake are streaming the previously-unreleased 2019 track, "Always The Same", as the first preview to the June 19 release of a new collection of some of their hardest-hitting songs entitled "The Rock Album."
The project delivers tracks from over three decades of the group's legendary career, featuring songs originally released between 1984 and 2011 on six studio albums, including "Still of The Night", "Love Ain't No Stranger", and their 1987 smash, "Here I Go Again."
"All the songs have been revisited, remixed and remastered," writes singer David Coverdale in the liner notes for the set. "Some have been musically embellished where my co-producer Michael McIntyre, my new mixer Christopher Collier and I felt it appropriate or necessary to bring out the best in these songs."
"The Rock Album" will be available on CD, a double-LP set pressed on 180-gram, white vinyl ($31.98), and via digital and streaming services.
The compilation is the first release in the band's "Red, White and Blues Trilogy", a series of new collections organized by musical themes that will include: "Love Songs" (red), "The Rock Album" (white) and "The Blues Album" (blue). Stream the song here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
