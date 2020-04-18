Black Orchid Empire Release 'Death From Above' Visualiser

UK rockers Black Orchid Empire have released a visualiser video for their brand new single "Death From Above". The song comes from their forthcoming album "Semaphore", which is set to hit stores on June 12th.

Paul Visser had this to say about the track, "This is one of the heavier songs from Semaphore, and features a riff we've been tinkering with since touring Yugen. We're experimenting on this record with pushing our boundaries both in terms of melody and technicality, and Death From Above is an example of one of the more progressive metal-influenced songs on the album.

"Lyrically it's inspired by the amazing work of Richard Morgan and his Takeshi Kovacs series, he's one of my favourite SF writers. The song is about the winged, raptor-like Martians that feature in his books (and more recently Altered Carbon on Netflix), and the technology they left behind.

"I especially love the middle section, it's so much fun to sing over that dreamy, ambient landscape. Then Dave and Billy lock in with their syncopated rhythm and it's an awesome moment. We can't wait to see the crowd reaction when we play this one live." Watch the video below:





