Disconnected Release 'Unstoppable' Video

Disconnected have released a music video for their brand new single "Unstoppable". The track is the first taste from the band's forthcoming sophomore album.
The band had this to say, "Given that we started from scratch back in 2018, it's insane that we have toured with some of the very best metal bands in the world such as Tremonti and Judas Priest. For us this is living proof that 'dreams can come true, and hard work pays off' .
There was never a better time to release that song. It strongly resonates with the spirit we all have to embrace by these troubled times. This song, 'Unstoppable'. It's us. Not just the band, but all of us.
"It's just a matter of how much you want good things to happen for yourself despite whatever others will say to you. We can all do more, we can all dream higher, we can all be Unstoppable!" Watch the video below:
