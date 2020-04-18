Europe Unplug To Aid Covid-19 Fight

Europe's Joey Tempest and Mic Michaeli have shared a new video for an acoustic version of their song "Walk The Earth" that was recorded from home and they will be donating proceeds to Doctors Without Borders to assist them in their fight against the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Tempest had this to say, "In these times of hardship for all of us, We would like to present to you a video of the title track from the last Europe album, Walk The Earth, recorded acoustically at home with all proceeds generated from views and sharing to be given to a charity close to our hearts Medecins Sans Frontieres - Doctors Without Borders, to assist with their fight against Coronavirus.



"It was a natural choice for us to support Medecins Sans Frontieres. They do such outstanding work on the frontline in over 70 countries around the world.



"We also feel that the song 'Walk The Earth' is well suited for these circumstances. Although performed in a more somber way, we feel the song still carries the basic human message of survival, spirit and perseverance in this very troubled age.



"I asked Mic to record a new version on his piano in Stockholm. He emailed it to me and I recorded the vocal in my home studio in London. It was an interesting way of working and we may look at doing something else in the future, perhaps with the other members of the band.



"We hope that as many people as possible will view and share this video and we will donate all funds generated to MSF. You can of course donate directly, just visit Medecins Sans Frontieres at https://www.msf.org



"Stay safe out there." Watch the video below:





Related Stories

Yes Announce Rescheduled European Tour Dates

Pearl Jam Postpone Gigaton European Tour

Foreigner, Kansas and Europe Announce American Tour

Whitesnake Expand Flesh & Blood European Tour

Unearth Announce European Tour With Prong and Dust Bolt

KISS Announce Final European Concerts

Green Day Mix Old And New At MTV Europe Music Awards

Whitesnake, Foreigner And Europe Teaming For Tour

Liam Gallagher Performs 'Wonderwall' At MTV Europe Music Awards

More Europe News



