John Prine Remembered By Austin City Limits With Special Episode

Austin City Limits will be paying tribute to late music legend John Prine with the special encore broadcast of his eighth and final ACL appearance from 2018.
The hour-long set featured performances from Prine's five decade long career and the special encore episode will air tonight, April 18th, April 18 at 8pm CT/9pm ET.
Fans will also be able to watch the special episode online at https://www.pbs.org/video/john-prine-8tbu28/. ACL executive producer Terry Lickona had this to say, "This one really hurts, like a dagger to the heart. John Prine was so integral to the essence of Austin City Limits, and few artists graced the ACL stage over the years and decades more than he did.
"The last time I saw him and his sweet wife Fiona was at this year's Grammy Awards for his Lifetime Achievement Award, and he was as charming and self-effacing as usual, brushing off all the fuss. He leaves a void that no one else can fill." See the setlist from the show below:
Knockin' On Your Screen Door
Egg & Daughter Nite, Lincoln Nebraska, 1967 (Crazy Bone)
Summer's End
Caravan Of Fools
Lonesome Friends Of Science
Boundless Love
Illegal Smile
Please Don't Bury Me (With Tyler Childers)
Lady May (Tyler Childers Solo)
Lake Marie
When I Get To Heaven
Paradise (With Tyler Childers)
