Rolling Stones Unplug For One World Together At Home

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones delivered an acoustic, in-home performance of their 1969 classic, "You Can't Always Get What You Want", as part of the "One World Together At Home" coronavirus concert special.
Streamed live by hennemusic and curated by Lady Gaga in collaboration with Global Citizen and the World Health Organization (WHO), the April 18 event highlighted the efforts of the WHO's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and stories from the world's health care heroes, alongside messages of gratitude and appreciation from those who they've treated.
A US broadcast on all the major networks was hosted by the late night trio of Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon; the show featured intimate performances by Eddie Vedder, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Keith Urban and more.
"We are honored to be invited to be part of the One World: Together at Home broadcast - from our homes in isolation," said The Rolling Stones. "A fantastic event with Global Citizen in the fight against COVID -19." Watch the performance and read more here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
