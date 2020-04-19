Singled Out: Sofia's Closer

Alt rock trio Sofia recently released their new single, "Closer", which comes from their forthcoming EP "Stories For The Sleepless" (out 6/24) and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

The song tells the story of someone on the verge of giving up on the relationship because their partner seems to enjoy the chaos that comes from confrontation more than being happy and at peace with the relationship itself.

The record took around 7 months to be completed because we had to travel throughout the year. For instance, Bruno recorded the drums in Rio de Janeiro at Fibra Studio, and Alex recorded the guitars and Leo recorded the bass and vocals at Leo's studio in North Hollywood from where he produced the record. It was then mixed and mastered also in LA by Marconi de Morais.

The video was faster to do due to a very tight deadline; we shot it in a couple of hours and wrapped up post production all in 4 days. After Lucas Bomeny from Salt Karamel studios, who shot the film and did the edit, sent us the final cut and then we sent it over to Duda Bertho in Brazil to do the coloring. The post production was all done the week that California started the quarantine so it was all done via video calls. It was very chaotic and frenetic but we were already used to that process because the first video was also done in just a few days!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here





