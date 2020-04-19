.

The Acacia Strain Release Two New Tracks

Michael Angulia | 04-19-2020

The Acacia Strain

The Acacia Strain have released a new two track collection entitled "C", which has been released digitally and is also available as a seven inch vinyl.

The first track is called "Crossgates" and the second track features a guest appearance from Left Behind's Zach Hatfield and is entitled, "I breathed in the smoke deeply it tasted like death and I smiled."

Frontman Vincent Bennett had this to say, "This is my personal favorite set of two, but don't let that sway your opinion. Short and sweet meets long and depressing - the perfect combination.

"Zach from Left Behind was the obvious choice for 'I breathed....' He added so much to the song and I'm happy he was able to. We are living hell." Stream both tracks here.


