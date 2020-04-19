The Used are streaming their brand new track "Cathedral Bell." The song comes from the band's forthcoming album "Heartwork", which will be hitting stores this Friday, April 24th.
Frontman Bert McCracken spoke to Nylon about the track and told the publication, "It reminds me of being a little kid. I had a really hard time with sleeping when I was younger.
I just never wanted to go to bed, and when I did, I could never sleep. It just reminds me of being young and in the dark and up way past my bedtime." Check out the song below:
Singled Out: Chords Of Eve's The Future's Not What It Used To Be
The Used Cancel Tour Dates Due To Big Opportunity
The Used Release 'Paradise Lost' Video and Announce Album
Blink-182 and The Used Lead Back To The Beach Lineup
The Used Address Restraining Order Reports Against Former Member
Rolling Stones Unplug For One World Together At Home- Eddie Vedder Rocks New Pearl Jam Song For Covid-19 Special- Whitesnake's David Coverdale Ponders Retiring- more
Sass Jordan - Rebel Moon Blues
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring 2020 Travel Products Edition
Robertas Semeniukas - Backstage Stories
Singled Out: Witch Taint's Sons Of Satan
Rolling Stones Unplug For One World Together At Home
Eddie Vedder Rocks New Pearl Jam Song For Covid-19 Special
The Used Stream New Track 'Cathedral Bell'
The Story So Far's Kevin Geyer Streams New Same Side Song
Steven Van Zandt Releases Wyldlife's New Album
Woodkid Returning With New Music This Week
Whitesnake's David Coverdale Ponders Retiring Next Year
ZZ Top Postpone Tour With Cheap Trick