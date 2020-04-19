.

The Used Stream New Track 'Cathedral Bell'

Keavin Wiggins | 04-19-2020

The Used

The Used are streaming their brand new track "Cathedral Bell." The song comes from the band's forthcoming album "Heartwork", which will be hitting stores this Friday, April 24th.

Frontman Bert McCracken spoke to Nylon about the track and told the publication, "It reminds me of being a little kid. I had a really hard time with sleeping when I was younger.

I just never wanted to go to bed, and when I did, I could never sleep. It just reminds me of being young and in the dark and up way past my bedtime." Check out the song below:


