ZZ Top Postpone Tour With Cheap Trick

(hennemusic) ZZ Top have postponed a Canadian tour with Cheap Trick as the global pandemic continues to impact the live music industry. The 2020 shows are being rescheduled to next spring, with some currently confirmed and others to be announced.
"In abundance of caution during this time, we are rescheduling the Canada leg of A Celebration with ZZ Top," says the Texas trio. "This was an extremely difficult decision for the band, but we feel it's the responsible thing to do.
"All previously purchased tickets will be honored at rescheduled shows. Keep an eye on our website and socials and the venue websites for further information and updates.
"Thank you all for your understanding. We look forward to seeing you all on the road soon."
ZZ Top recently postponed last month's shows at The Venetian Theatre as part of their Las Vegas residency at the venue; the group are currently scheduled to begin US dates on June 10 in Amarillo, TX. See the initial announced rescheduled dates here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
