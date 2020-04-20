Bon Jovi Cancel Summer 2020 Tour

Bon Jovi have announced on Monday (April 20th) that they have decided to cancel their summer tour due to the current Covid-19 coronavirus shutdown.

The band had the following to say, "Due to the ongoing global pandemic, it is no longer feasible for Bon Jovi to tour this summer. Given these difficult times, we have made the decision to cancel the tour entirely.

"This will enable ticketholders to get refunds to help pay their bills or buy groceries. These are trying times. You've always been there for us and we'll always be there for you.

"We look forward to seeing everyone again on tour when we can all safely be together. We will continue to send out news and updates on Bon Jovi touring in the weeks and months to come."





