Lamb Of God Push Back Release Of New Album

Lamb Of God shared the bad news with fans that they have decided to pushed back the release of their new self-titled album until June 19th due to the current Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic shutdown.

The album was originally scheduled to be released on May 8th. To help tide fans over, the band also announced that they will be releasing a new single from the album, entitled "New Colossal Hate", this Thursday (April 23rd), and will also revealed another new song from the record before it hit stores.

The band had this to say, "Regrettably, we have to announce that the release date for our upcoming self-titled album is being moved five weeks, to June 19th.

"We're in extraordinary times due to the current global reality and the delay of shipments of all-but essential goods needed in the fight against COVID-19. After talks with our labels, there is no other option than to delay the release so that fans who pre-ordered the album can receive the record they paid for.



"We appreciate your patience during these times - a global pandemic is not something people in the music industry usually take into account when scheduling album releases, but as you know, this thing has affected everyone across the board, and we are no exception.



"We will, however, be releasing a new song, 'New Colossal Hate', this Thursday, April 23rd and plan to release a 4th song from the album before the full album is released in June.



"Thank you for your understanding.

"Wash your damn hands, let us know what you think of the new tunes, and see you on the road sometime!"





