.

Metallica Streaming Full Munich Concert This Week

Keavin Wiggins | 04-20-2020

Metallica

Metallica are continuing their special #MetallicaMondays series and have announced the details for tonight's (April 20th) full concert broadcast stream.

The band will be streaming their May 31, 2015 performance from Olympiapark Munchen in Munich which they promise "is a set full of deep cuts."

The special free online streaming broadcast will begin at 5 PM PDT / 8 PM EDT on the band's official YouTube channel and Facebook page, and can also be streamed below:


