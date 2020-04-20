Metallica are continuing their special #MetallicaMondays series and have announced the details for tonight's (April 20th) full concert broadcast stream.
The band will be streaming their May 31, 2015 performance from Olympiapark Munchen in Munich which they promise "is a set full of deep cuts."
The special free online streaming broadcast will begin at 5 PM PDT / 8 PM EDT on the band's official YouTube channel and Facebook page, and can also be streamed below:
Metallica Go Home For This Week's Full Concert Stream
Metallica React To Death Of Producer From Covid-19
Metallica Stream Complete 2009 Copenhagen Concert
Metallica Donate $350,000 To Covid-19 Relief
Metallica Stream Complete 2017 Paris Concert
Metallica Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates
Metallica Streaming Full Concerts Online Each Week
Metallica Reveal Revised Tour and Festival Plans
Metallica Launch Their Own Vinyl Club
Bon Jovi Cancel Summer 2020 Tour- Lamb Of God Push Back Release Of New Album- Van Halen Jumped Too Far Feared Templeman- Metallica Streaming Full Munich Concert- more
David Hasselhoff - Open Your Eyes
Sass Jordan - Rebel Moon Blues
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring 2020 Travel Products Edition
Robertas Semeniukas - Backstage Stories
Bon Jovi Cancel Summer 2020 Tour
Lamb Of God Push Back Release Of New Album
Van Halen Jumped Too Far Feared Templeman
Metallica Streaming Full Munich Concert This Week
Volbeat Relaunch Official Bootleg Series
Currents Deliver 'A Flag To Wave' Video
August Burns Red Recruit Silverstein Singer For Quarantine Video
Foreigner Star Releases 'Why Corona?' Video