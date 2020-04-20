Singled Out: Goat's Heaven

NYC singer songwriter Goat recently released his new single "Heaven", from his latest album "Yesterday's Tears," and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track. Here is the story:
"Heaven", at its' core, is Romeo and Juliet meets the Inquisitor in Joan D'arc. In my mind's eye, I picture Dustin Hoffman's character in Joan D'arc combined with his role in Marathon Man in the dentist's chair. The theme being: No good deed goes unpunished, and no true love goes unscathed.
Did you see the film Dona Flor and Her Two Husbands? Guilty consciences will keep you going for a long time, even conjuring up a ghost in the room. I guess I wrote this song out of an overactive, and sometimes jealous, imagination.
In addition to the lyrics behind "Heaven", it's important to highlight my collaboration with some ultra-talented musicians. Lora-Faye Åshuvud, one of my favorite vocalists of all time, was willing to listen to the demo, and I needed to capture her creative attention just long enough to come to the studio on a cold and rainy night to do her unique and gifted thing. Her voice could rip the skin off an armadillo, although she refers to her vocalization as "mostly moans". Moan away, Lora-Faye. Moan away.
Instrumentally, I brought in my A-Team and long time band mates. "Heaven" rocks at the outro ala the electric guitar that was persuaded to sound soooo good by my friend and engineer Davy D. Danton Boller played the most Bowie-like bass line and is the blood pulsing through the sticks of the drummer, the amazing David Berger.
That's my little Goat take on the temperature of "Heaven".
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here
