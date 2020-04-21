Chris Cornell's Daughter Performs Temple Of The Dog Classic

(hennemusic) Chris Cornell's daughter, Toni, performed a stripped-down version of the 1991 Temple Of The Dog classic, "Hunger Strike", as part of a COVID-19 relief benefit hosted by video streaming service LiveXLive.
LiveXLive's Music Lives, 48 hours of nonstop live-streaming performances, took place April 17-19 to benefit the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.
The 15-year-old delivered the lead single from the Seattle supergroup's self-titled debut from the family's home in the city. "Sitting in my dad's home studio during this crazy time makes me miss him even more," shared Toni on Instagram alongside video of the performance. "Music is the greatest healer and the most powerful way to bring people together, especially during tragedy.
"If my dad were here, I know he would have been the first to donate his time and effort. Thank you for including me, I am honored to be part of this and to help spread love through music.
"On behalf of the Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation we are donating $50,000 to @MusiCares for its Covid relief efforts. This is for you daddy, and all your fans who have helped lift us up and who continue to keep the music alive. I love you daddy." Watch the performance here.
