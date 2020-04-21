Of Mice & Men Cancel Spring Tour Dates

Of Mice & Men have announced that they have been forced to cancel their planed live dates in Europe this June due to the shutdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The broke the news via social media on Tuesday (April 21). They posted,

"Due to the ongoing situation with COVID-19, our European tour in June will be no longer be going ahead. As most of you will know, the Coronavirus outbreak has affected many shows, venues and Festivals with many being postponed until 2021.

"This is very much the case with a large number of the shows/festivals we were due to perform at in June. As such, it's just not feasible for the tour to continue as planned. Anyone with tickets to Festivals/shows on the run should seek advice from their point of purchase.

"We're obviously incredibly sad to not be coming to Europe this Summer but everyone's health and well being has to come first always. We promise we'll be back as soon as it is safe and possible to do so. In the meantime, please stay safe and isolated."

At this time, the band is still scheduled to appear at Rock Fest in Cadott, WI on July 17th.





