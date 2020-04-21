Rammstein Working On Solution To Spring and Summer Tour Dates

Rammstein took to social media to update fans on the situation concerning their previously announced European and North American tour legs that were scheduled for this spring and summer.
They were scheduled to kick off the European leg on May 25th, followed the North American summer stadium trek beginning on August 20th, but at this time those plans are uncertain due to Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.
The band shared the following update via social media, "Recently, several international governments have extended their bans on large-scale events. Also affected, unfortunately, are some of the dates for the 2020 Rammstein Tour.
"We are working on a solution for this difficult situation together with our partners in all the affected countries, and we hope for the understanding of those who have purchased tickets for the coming shows.
"As soon as we have precise and definitive information, we will communicate this immediately. Until then we ask for your understanding and patience, and we would also please request that you refrain for the time being from addressing further questions to the local event organizers, the band management, or the ticket systems. An update will follow as soon as possible."
