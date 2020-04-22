Foo Fighters Getting All-Star Cover For Covid-19 Relief

(hennemusic) An all-star lineup of artists will team up this week to cover the 2002 Foo Fighters classic, "Times Like These", in support of the global effort to stay safe and stay home during the Coronavirus crisis.
Chris Martin of Coldplay, Ellie Goulding, Royal Blood, Dua Lipa and Rita Ora, among many others, will record and film their contributions from their own homes before they are compiled by producer Fraser T. Smith (Adele, Stormzy) for an April 23 release as the Stay Home Live Lounge - in honor of the long-running BBC Radio "Live Lounge" series that sees intimate studio versions of hits and covers.
The Stay Home Live Lounge will be broadcast for the first time across Radio 1, Radio 2, 1Xtra, 6Music and Asian Network from midday on Thursday, as well as on demand on BBC Sounds; the accompanying video will be broadcast during The Big Night In on BBC One that evening and will be available to watch later on Radio 1's iPlayer and YouTube channels.
The BBC will also release the song as a single, with UK net profits to be combined with any funds raised by The Big Night In; these funds will be split equally between BBC Children In Need and Comic Relief to provide essential support to vulnerable people of all ages and backgrounds across the UK who will be significantly impacted by the COVID-19 crisis; international net profits will go towards the WHO's COVID-19-Solidarity Response Fund.
"It's humbling to have been asked to produce this amazing single, taking the Foo Fighters' classic, 'Times Like These', with the Radio 1 Live Lounge team and the incredible collective of artists who have come together to record whilst in isolation," says Smith. "Our vision was to create a stay at home version using phones, pots, pans and acoustic guitars that would honor the brilliance and honesty of the artists and song, rather than the trickery of an expensive recording studio.
"We tried to make this single in a totally different way artistically, relevant to today. The lyrics particularly resonate with us all at this challenging time, and I sincerely hope that money raised can help the plight of the unified battle against COVID-19 around the world." Read more here.
