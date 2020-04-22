.

Gilby Clarke Releases 'Rock N Roll Is Getting Louder' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 04-22-2020

Gilby Clarke

Former Guns N' Roses guitarist Gilby Clarke has released a music video for his new track "Rock N Roll Is Getting Louder". The song comes from his forthcoming album "The Gospel Truth".

Gilby had this to say about the track, "The song is about having a rebellious spirit. Rock and roll means many things: rebelling, freedom and being who you are on your own terms, not following whatever's now in vogue.

"Therefore, 'Rock N Roll Is Getting Louder' means 'I am what I am, I won't change that, and I stand up for things that are important to me, even if it's not popular.'" Watch the video below:


