Peter Frampton Cancels Farewell Tour Dates

(hennemusic) Peter Frampton has cancelled his upcoming farewell tour of the UK and Europe as the global health crisis continues. Scheduled to launch in late May, the spring series was set to see the guitarist perform across his native UK before heading to Europe for more concerts in June.
"I am so sorry to have to announce that, at this time because of the COVID-19 virus, my UK/EU tour has now been cancelled," shared Frampton on social media. "All ticket holders should be in touch with their point of purchase for refunds. I couldn't be more disappointed. My apologies to all."
Frampton launched his farewell series last year with an extensive, 5-month US run in sync with revealing that he would retire from regular vigorous touring due to a diagnosis of the autoimmune disease Inclusion Body Myositis (IBM), a progressive muscle disorder characterized by muscle inflammation, weakness and atrophy. Read more here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Peter Frampton Announces 'Do You Feel Like I Do?' Memoir
Frampton Comes Alive Enters Grammy Hall Of Fame
Peter Frampton Announce UK Farewell Tour
Video Of Final Song From Peter Frampton's Farewell Tour Goes Online
Peter Frampton Streams Cover Of 'Georgia On My Mind'
Peter Frampton Streams His Version Of 'The Thrill Is Gone'
Peter Frampton Performs At Billy Joel 70th Birthday Show
Peter Frampton Releasing Covers Album Ahead Of Farewell Tour
Peter Frampton Details Degenerative Health Issue
Ozzy Osbourne Explains Reluctance To Do Residency- Dead & Company Cancel Summer Tour- Falling In Reverse's Derek Jones Dead At 35- Foo Fighters- more
David Hasselhoff - Open Your Eyes
Sass Jordan - Rebel Moon Blues
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring 2020 Travel Products Edition
Robertas Semeniukas - Backstage Stories
Ozzy Osbourne Explains Reluctance To Do Residency
Dead & Company Cancel Summer Tour
Falling In Reverse's Derek Jones Dead At 35
Foo Fighters Getting All-Star Cover For Covid-19 Relief
Peter Frampton Cancels Farewell Tour Dates
Queen Rock 'We Are The Champions' In Lockdown Jam
Gilby Clarke Releases 'Rock N Roll Is Getting Louder' Video
Singled Out: Stay Over's Happy