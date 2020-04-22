Peter Frampton Cancels Farewell Tour Dates

(hennemusic) Peter Frampton has cancelled his upcoming farewell tour of the UK and Europe as the global health crisis continues. Scheduled to launch in late May, the spring series was set to see the guitarist perform across his native UK before heading to Europe for more concerts in June.

"I am so sorry to have to announce that, at this time because of the COVID-19 virus, my UK/EU tour has now been cancelled," shared Frampton on social media. "All ticket holders should be in touch with their point of purchase for refunds. I couldn't be more disappointed. My apologies to all."

Frampton launched his farewell series last year with an extensive, 5-month US run in sync with revealing that he would retire from regular vigorous touring due to a diagnosis of the autoimmune disease Inclusion Body Myositis (IBM), a progressive muscle disorder characterized by muscle inflammation, weakness and atrophy. Read more here.

