Queen Rock 'We Are The Champions' In Lockdown Jam

(hennemusic) Queen and Adam Lambert perform an abbreviated version of the band's 1977 classic, "We Are The Champions", in a new lockdown jam home video.
Shared by guitarist Brian May, the pandemic-inspired version of the anthem - entitled "#YouAreTheChampions" - sees Lambert tweak the lyrics slightly in the second chorus from "we" to "you" as a show of solidarity with the public during the global health crisis.
Queen and Lambert recently rescheduled their 2020 tour of the UK and Europe; the series - which was due to start in Italy on May 24 and include a run of 10 London O2 concerts - has been moved to spring and summer of next year.
"We're very sad to announce the postponement of our summer shows in Europe," said May at the time, fresh off completing a six-week stadium tour of South Korea, Japan, New Zealand and Australia, "although, in the present crazy state of the world, it cannot be a surprise to our fans. Those incredible scenes at our concerts just over a month ago now seem like an impossibly distant dream. We were so lucky to be able to complete that tour, running just ahead of the wave that was about to break on us. I know many of our fans are having similar moments of disbelief and bewilderment out there.
"Of course, we would have gone ahead with the dates had it been humanly possible. The good news is that we do NOW have a PLAN B ready to roll. If you hold on to your tickets they will be valid for the rescheduled shows. God willing, we will be there with bells on!" Watch the video here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
