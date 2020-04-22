Rolling Stones Lead Together At Home Album Lineup

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Eddie Vedder and Billie Joe Armstrong are just some of the artists featured on "One World: Together At Home: The Album", a newly-released collection of live in-home performances from the April 18 broadcast in support of the fight against COVID-19.

Proceeds from the compilation - which presents 79 songs from the 8-hour event curated by Lady Gaga and streamed live by hennemusic - will be donated to Global Citizen in support of the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization, powered by the UN Foundation.

"With the generous support of artists, record labels and the world's biggest streaming services, One World: Together At Home The Album will continue to generate support for the healthcare and other frontline workers around the world who are helping to save lives," says Hugh Evans, Co-Founder and CEO of Global Citizen. "With this album, fans will be able to revisit their favorite performances, while those who may have missed the live event will be able to experience the community created by this historic global event."

The Rolling Stones performed their 1969 classic, "You Can't Always Get What You Want", on "One World: Together At Home", which raised $127.9 million from corporate donations in support of the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Rolling Stones Unplug For One World Together At Home

Rolling Stones Added To One World Together At Home Special

Bush's Gavin Rossdale Shares Home Video Of Rolling Stones Classic Jam

Rolling Stones Postpone No Filter Tour

Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood Doc To Premiere At Tribeca

Elton John and Rolling Stones Big Winners At Pollstar Awards

Rolling Stones Announce North American Stadium Tour

Mick Jagger Featured In Trailer For The Burnt Orange Heresy

U2 And The Rolling Stones Biggest Tour Bands Of Decade 2019 In Review

More Rolling Stones News



