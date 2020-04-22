Singled Out: Stay Over's Happy

Alt-rocker Stay Over just released a music video for the new single "Happy" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

Happy is my first child. It's the first song I wrote and recorded that really felt like what I wanted my music to sound like. Sonically. Lyrically. Energetically. It felt special from the very first version. As an artist, sometimes songs take a lot of time, multiple sessions, days, and even weeks working on them to get to the point where you feel confident about releasing it. Sometimes you just get one that feels good right away. The vocal I recorded for the first version ended up being the final vocal that's released now. That's my favorite part. It's raw. And pure. It's me. It's my heart. It feels great to have people connect with it. Especially the message.

I wrote and recorded this song in Philly at the house I grew up in at 5 AM. It's about growing up. It's about me trying to figure out what the f*** is going on. Trying to figure out why I'm not as happy as I used to be. Everyone in my life used to know me as the happy kid. Then over time I started getting sad. It's been confusing. I'm coming to terms with it. Asking questions. Searching for answers. Trying to figure myself out. Accepting who I am and being okay with it.

People have been messaging me saying that it really resonates with them. That it makes them feel like it's okay to be not be happy all the time. It's okay to be confused. It's part of life. But I think a lot of us are raised to hide how we really fell. Especially when we feel bad. I want people to feel comfortable being open and vulnerable. That's why I want to always try and be as real as I can in my writing. To give people that courage to do the same in their lives.

A lot of my favorite artists always talked about their deepest insecurities. They talked about their deepest fears. They were honest. And it's courageous. So much of our lives are filled with bullsh*t. Fake sh*t that we all do and say just to get by. Art is where you can be as real as you want. It's pure and raw and from the soul. No filter. No criticism. Nobody telling you what to do. It's real.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and stream the song via Spotify here





