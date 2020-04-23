All-Star Foo Fighters Covid-19 Relief Cover Streaming Online

(hennemusic) The 2002 Foo Fighters classic, "Times Like These", has been covered by an all-star lineup of artists in support of the global effort to stay safe and stay home during the Coronavirus crisis.

Chris Martin of Coldplay, Ellie Goulding, Royal Blood, Dua Lipa and Rita Ora, among many others, recorded and film their contributions from their own homes before they were compiled by producer Fraser T. Smith (Adele, Stormzy) for an April 23 release as the Stay Home Live Lounge - in honor of the long-running BBC Radio "Live Lounge" series that sees intimate studio versions of hits and covers.

The BBC has released the song as a single, with UK net profits to be combined with any funds raised by The Big Night In; these funds will be split equally between BBC Children In Need and Comic Relief to provide essential support to vulnerable people of all ages and backgrounds across the UK who will be significantly impacted by the COVID-19 crisis; international net profits will go towards the WHO's COVID-19-Solidarity Response Fund.

"It's humbling to have been asked to produce this amazing single, taking the Foo Fighters' classic, 'Times Like These', with the Radio 1 Live Lounge team and the incredible collective of artists who have come together to record whilst in isolation," says Smith. "Our vision was to create a stay at home version using phones, pots, pans and acoustic guitars that would honor the brilliance and honesty of the artists and song, rather than the trickery of an expensive recording studio.

"We tried to make this single in a totally different way artistically, relevant to today. The lyrics particularly resonate with us all at this challenging time, and I sincerely hope that money raised can help the plight of the unified battle against COVID-19 around the world." here.

