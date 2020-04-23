KISS' Paul Stanley Candid About Voice Changes

KISS frontman Paul Stanley was a guest on Richard Marx's "Social Distancing" show and he discussed the challenges he faces because it is more different to sing that way he did when he was younger.

Paul said, "Is my voice what it was 20 years ago, 30, 40? No, a great athlete can't replicate what they did in their early years. So I tend to think of myself in that way. Because vocals that I've done in the past almost were athletic in nature, and it's not possible in the same way at this point.

"Somebody will come to me and say, 'You don't sound like you did on 'Kiss Alive'.' 'Kiss Alive' is what? Almost 50 years, or 45 years ago. And I said, 'If you wanna hear me sound like that, put on the album.' It's not possible."

Stanley continued, "What I found, interestingly, is that the singers that I know who do something similar to what I do, we all commiserate, and we all talk to each other, and one of the first things we say when we meet up is, 'Are you having a hard time hitting those notes?' 'Are you still singing in the original keys?'

"And one of my friends said, 'If I knew I would be singing this song in my 70s, I would have written it in a different key.'" Watch the full interview below:





