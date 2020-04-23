Lamb Of God Stream New Song 'New Colossal Hate'

As promised, Lamb Of God have shared another new song from their forthcoming self-titled album. The band have released a lyric video for the track "New Colossal Hate".

Guitarist Willie Adler had this to say about the song, "'New Colossal Hate' came out of our very first writing session in Maine. Mark, our producer Josh Wilbur and I were at a super cool studio in South Windham called Halo. An absolutely beautiful spot run by some of the best people I've ever met.

"I'm pretty sure 'New Colossal Hate' grew from a few different demos I had. You know, like parts of car. However, as it started to take shape, it quickly became my favorite song on the record.

"Please enjoy this banger of a tune. It holds a very special place in my heart." Watch the lyric video below:





