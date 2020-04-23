Rolling Stones Release New Isolation Song 'Living In A Ghost Town'

The Rolling Stones have released a brand new song called "Living In A Ghost Town" that was written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards and created and recorded Los Angeles, London and in isolation.

Mick Jagger had this to say, "So the Stones were in the studio recording some new material before the lockdown and there was one song we thought would resonate through the times that we're living in right now. We've worked on it in isolation. And here it is - It's called 'Living in Ghost Town' - I hope you like it"

Keith Richards said, "So, let's cut a long story short. We cut this track well over a year ago in L.A. for part of a new album, an ongoing thing, and then sh*t hit the fan Mick and I decided this one really needed to go to work right now and so here you have it , "Living in a Ghost Town". Stay safe!"

Ronnie said, "Thanks so much for all your messages these past few weeks, it means so much to us that you enjoy the music. So we have a brand new track for you, we hope you enjoy it. It has a haunting melody, it's called Living in A Ghost Town."

Charlie Watts added, "I enjoyed working on this track. I think it captures a mood and I hope people who listen to it will agree." Check out the official video below:





