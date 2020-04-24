Bruce Springsteen Does Acoustic Jam For Pandemic Relief

(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen and wife Patti Scialfa delivered an acoustic performance as part of "Jersey 4 Jersey", an April 22 broadcast special in support of The New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund (NJPRF).
"We're here tonight dedicated to our healthcare workers and of those who've lost loved ones," explained Springsteen, "and those who are suffering and dying with this terrible disease in our beloved state."
The duo opened the broadcast with 1999's "Land Of Hope And Dreams", and returned later to deliver his take on the 1980 Tom Waits song, "Jersey Girl."
Billed by organizers as "a one-night broadcast fundraiser to fight the medical, social and economic impact of COVID-19 on New Jersey's most vulnerable communities," the lineup featured a wide range of artists and celebrities participating from their homes, including Tony Bennett, Danny DeVito, Whoopi Goldberg, Halsey, Chelsea Handler, Chris Rock, Jon Stewart and more, while featuring first-hand accounts from front-line workers and citizens impacted by the pandemic." Read more and watch Springsteen's performance here.
