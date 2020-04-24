Bruce Springsteen Does Acoustic Jam For Pandemic Relief

(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen and wife Patti Scialfa delivered an acoustic performance as part of "Jersey 4 Jersey", an April 22 broadcast special in support of The New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund (NJPRF).

"We're here tonight dedicated to our healthcare workers and of those who've lost loved ones," explained Springsteen, "and those who are suffering and dying with this terrible disease in our beloved state."

The duo opened the broadcast with 1999's "Land Of Hope And Dreams", and returned later to deliver his take on the 1980 Tom Waits song, "Jersey Girl."

Billed by organizers as "a one-night broadcast fundraiser to fight the medical, social and economic impact of COVID-19 on New Jersey's most vulnerable communities," the lineup featured a wide range of artists and celebrities participating from their homes, including Tony Bennett, Danny DeVito, Whoopi Goldberg, Halsey, Chelsea Handler, Chris Rock, Jon Stewart and more, while featuring first-hand accounts from front-line workers and citizens impacted by the pandemic." Read more and watch Springsteen's performance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Bruce Springsteen And Bon Jovi Lead TV Benefit Lineup

Bruce Springsteen Guest Hosts E Street Radio

Bruce Springsteen Does Surprise Jam At Light Of Day Benefit

Bruce Springsteen Streams 'Rhinestone Cowboy' Cover

Bruce Springsteen's Jimmy Kimmel Appearance Goes Online

Bruce Springsteen To Appear On Jimmy Kimmel Live

Bruce Springsteen Streams Sundown From Western Stars Film

Bruce Springsteen Reveals Details For Western Stars Cinema Events

Bruce Springsteen Shares Trailer For Western Stars Doc

More Bruce Springsteen News



