Collective Soul Surprise Release Demo Song

Collective Soul surprised fans on Friday (April 24th) with the surprise release of a demo of a track entitled "No Man's Land" that they shared amid the pandemic shut down.

The group had this to say about the release of the online stream of the demo, "SURPRISE!! LISTEN NOW to hear this exclusive demo of No Man's Land.

"This is a demo Collective Soul had in the can and since we are going through uncertain times we wanted to give you this song to take your mind off everything. Stay safe, we love you guys!" Watch the video here.





