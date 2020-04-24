Hold On Hollywood Release 'Movies' Video

Houston rockers Hold On Hollywood have released a music video for their latest single "Movies." The track comes from their Valentine's Day released EP, "Love Stories."

Directed, shot, and edited by Blake Ralston, "Movies" is off of the band's

Nick Dees had this to say, "We wrote this song about a time in our lives that's very dear to us, and probably everyone. When everything was exciting & you and your friends had that new found freedom, one of y'all just started driving or something. You had that person you were crushing on, and you all just wanted to go out and have fun, every time hoping you'd run in to that one person wherever you all went, or building up the courage to ask them out.

"It's funny now to see this video come out at a time like this. It's a song about going out and being with friends, youthful nostalgia, and we're all locked in our homes right now on quarantine. The irony sure is funny, but we hope this gives you something to enjoy and remember those good times, while looking forward to more to come.

"We got to step into what we consider a 'big studio' for the first time as a band for this EP, and had Matt Noveskey of Blue October at the helm producing. Along with Matt Meli (engineer/mixing), they really helped to bring the "Love Stories" to life for us at Orb Studios in Austin, TX. We wanted the video to feel just as "larger than life" as that recording experience did for us!"

Noveskey added, "'Movies' is one of those songs that you know is destined for great things on the very first listen. No pretentious BS, no filler. And the hooks and melodies are irresistible. The video is the perfect visual complement to the song.

"To me it's the classic tale of freedom, camaraderie and the human connection. Watching a video like this reminds you that life is supposed to be FUN. Producing the song and being a part of the journey with the guys is a complete honor. The world needs content like this more than ever." Watch the video below:





