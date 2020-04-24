Slipknot Corey Taylor Sees Renaissance Coming For Live Entertainment

The live music industry has been hit especially hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, with major tours being postponed and canceled during the lockdown, but Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor sees a renaissance coming for live entertainment once fans feel comfortable venturing out to events again.

Taylor shared those thoughts during an interview he and his wife Alicia recently gave to Rock Feed. Corey was asked how he sees the comeback of live entertainment happening once the pandemic is under control. He said, "It all depends on how we open this back up. You almost have to attribute it to the way that casinos are opened after, they do what's called a soft opening, which is basically they open it before the grand opening and people wander through. It's not packed, it's not huge, you're basically just seeing what people are going to be into and see if they're into what's being provided.

"That's basically what they're gonna do with this industry, there's gonna be a soft opening; there are gonna be a handful of acts that go out there. They are gonna be the litmus test to see what the world is ready for."

He went on to share, "It'll probably be in smaller venues, because people are gonna be f***ing scared, man. Or maybe outdoor venues, where people don't feel like they're confined, they don't feel like they're too stuck together. There's gonna be a sense of paranoia for a while - even after there's a f***ing medicine developed, or a vaccine. So it's gonna take time.

"There is gonna be some acts that have to fall on the sword. If we do it right and we build that enthusiasm, probably within a year, maybe a year and a half, we'll see the same enthusiasm for live shows that we did before. Because I think once people realize that everything is okay, people are gonna realize that they take for granted the fact that they haven't been to a live show in a long time, and the live concert experience will be something that people come back to.

"They'll be tired of watching it on YouTube, tired of watching it on their phone, they'll want to be in the experience. So I think we're gonna see a real renaissance and explosion of live entertainment. It's gonna be great for us." Check out the full interview below:





Related Stories

Slipknot Reschedule Knotfest Japan For Early 2021

Slipknot Unmasked: All Out Life Documentary Streaming Online

Slipknot's Download 2019 Performance Streaming Online

Slipknot's Full 2019 Download Festival Performance To Stream Online

Knotfest Japan Postponed Due To Coronavirus

Slipknot Postpone Live Dates Due To Corona Virus

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Suffered Injury Coming On Stage

Slipknot Reveal Knotfest At Sea Lineup

Slipknot Star Having Dreams About Late Bassist Paul Gray

More Slipknot News



