Blue Oyster Cult Release 'Godzilla' Lock Down Video

Rock legends Blue Oyster Cult have released a special lock down video performance of their classic hit "Godzilla," recorded by the members individually while in isolation.
In addition to the special lock down video, the band has also shared five previously unreleased full concerts on their YouTube channel for fans to enjoy during the showdown. Check those out here.
The band had this to say about the 'Godzilla' video, "So while 'On Tour Forever' is temporarily on hold we took a short break from working on our next album to record this from everyone's home studio.
"Hope we can get back on the road and see you all soon. Meanwhile, stay safe & ENJOY!" Watch it below:
Blue Oyster Cult Planning New Album Under Frontiers Deal
