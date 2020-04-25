Dead & Company To Stream CitiField Show For One More Saturday Night

Dead & Company have announced that they will be streaming their full CitiField concert from last summer as this week's installment of their One More Saturday Night series.
The band launched the special One More Saturday Night recently where they shared full concert performances with fans on their official YouTube page every Saturday night.
This week's show comes from the group's June 23rd, 2019 show at CitiField in Queens, NY and will be streamed tonight (April 25th) at 8PM ET / 5PM PT.
They note that "This very special night marks the appearance of Jerry's guitar Wolf in the hands of Mr. John Mayer. " Fans can watch the show on the band's official YouTube channel or embedded below:
