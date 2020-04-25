John Prine Radio Wake To Be Broadcast Next Week

Oh Boy Records have announced that a special Radio Wake for music icon John Prine will be broadcast on 90.3 WPLN Nashville Public Radio next week.

WPLN will be sharing stories of and about John Prine including favorite shows, stories from the road, favorite lyrics. he program will air Wednesday, April 29 at 7 p.m. on 90.3 WPLN News.

Fans outside of the broadcast area can stream the special program online here. Prine passed away from complications from the Covid-19 coronavirus on April 7th.

Oh Boy Records shared this tribute to John, "We miss John so much and we know you all do too. Thank you for the outpouring of love and support during the last few weeks. It's been both a source of solace and strength for us.

"We wish we had the right words to share today, but honestly, it's going to take a while for us to come to terms with what has happened. Like most times, it's usually John's lyrics that help guide the way for us.

"So, let's all keep playing and singing his songs 'And when we get through we'll make a big wish that we never have to do this again. Again? Again??!'"

You can listen on your radio if you get this channel or stream WPLN online.





