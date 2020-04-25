Papa Roach Hosting Online 'Infest In Conversation' Event

Papa Roach have announced that they will be hosting a special online "Infest In Conversation" event this afternoon, Saturday, April 25th at 1PM PT.
The event comes on the eve of the 20th anniversary of their multi-platinum debut album 'Infest' and will feature the band members discussing the album.
Papa Roach have also promised that some special guests will be taking part and one such special participant will be original drummer Dave Buckner, rejoining his former bandmates for the first time in 13 years, according to the announcement.
The event will be taking place on multiple platforms and fans can find more details on the Facebook event page here.
