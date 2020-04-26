(hennemusic) The Foo Fighters are streaming video of a complete London concert from 2006, that was part of their tour in support of their fifth album, "In Your Honor".
The band's show at Hyde Park delivered a mix of new songs and classic hits, and featured special guest appearances by Motorhead's Lemmy Kilmister and Queen's Brian May and Roger Taylor.
The London event was released in late 2006, as well as being included as part of the group's "Skin And Bones" live package. "Keep washing your hands," says the band. "#StayHome #FooFriday." Watch the show here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
All-Star Foo Fighters Covid-19 Relief Cover Streaming Online
Foo Fighters Getting All-Star Cover For Covid-19 Relief
Dave Grohl Looks Back At Jam Session With Prince
Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Recounts Pantera Fandom
Foo Fighters Postpone Remaining Van Tour Dates
Dave Grohl Rocks Foo Fighters Classic For Living Room Concert
Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Launches Stories Series
Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Launching New Online Series
Foo Fighters Reschedule Van Tour Dates
Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Stadium Tour Decision Not Made- Foo Fighters Share Video Of Full Iconic Hyde Park Concert- Blink-182's Barker Helps Post Malone Tribute Nirvana- more
Rainer Landfermann - Mein Wort in Deiner Dunkelheit
David Hasselhoff - Open Your Eyes
Sass Jordan - Rebel Moon Blues
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring 2020 Travel Products Edition
Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Stadium Tour Decision Not Made
Foo Fighters Share Video Of Full Iconic Hyde Park Concert
Blink-182's Travis Barker Helps Post Malone Tribute Nirvana
Metallica Headlined Louder Than Life Festival Canceled
Malevolent Creation Announce Lineup Change
Stone Sour Share 'Through Glass'
John Fogerty Rocks CCR Classics For NPR's Tiny Desk
Singled Out: Roger Street Friedman's The Strange Shape Of Love