Foo Fighters Share Video Of Full Iconic Hyde Park Concert

Bruce Henne | 04-26-2020

(hennemusic) The Foo Fighters are streaming video of a complete London concert from 2006, that was part of their tour in support of their fifth album, "In Your Honor".

The band's show at Hyde Park delivered a mix of new songs and classic hits, and featured special guest appearances by Motorhead's Lemmy Kilmister and Queen's Brian May and Roger Taylor.

The London event was released in late 2006, as well as being included as part of the group's "Skin And Bones" live package. "Keep washing your hands," says the band. "#StayHome #FooFriday." Watch the show here.

