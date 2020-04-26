Metallica Headlined Louder Than Life Festival Canceled

The Louder Than Life Festival, which was to feature two headline sets from Metallica, is one of three music festivals that have been canceled by Danny Wimmer Presents due to the Covid-19 pandemic .

The event promoter explained the decision, "In our heart of hearts we hoped and prayed that COVID-19 would not prevent us from having the 2020 Louisville Trifesta. In what feels like a repetitive bad dream, we now have to announce that Hometown Rising, Louder Than Life and Bourbon & Beyond festivals, held at Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, KY, are being cancelled for 2020. We are working really hard to bring as much of our 2020 lineups back to 2021.

"Even though the festivals are not until September, the advanced planning realities of producing three back-to-back-to-back events have necessitated that a decision be made sooner than later. Our decision also conforms with the advice of health officials.

"As with our other cancelled events, we will be offering full refunds to our fans. All purchasers (including transfers from Welcome to Rockville, Sonic Temple and Epicenter) will be notified of their options and procedures via email next week.

"We are truly heartbroken it has come to this. We want to thank you for your patience, support and loyalty. We hope you are staying safe as well as physically and mentally well. We are blessed to have such an amazing Festival Family, and together, as a community, we will get through this."





Related Stories

Metallica Streaming Full Munich Concert This Week

Metallica Go Home For This Week's Full Concert Stream

Metallica React To Death Of Producer From Covid-19

Metallica Stream Complete 2009 Copenhagen Concert

Metallica Donate $350,000 To Covid-19 Relief

Metallica Stream Complete 2017 Paris Concert

Metallica Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates

Metallica Streaming Full Concerts Online Each Week

Metallica Reveal Revised Tour and Festival Plans

More Metallica News



