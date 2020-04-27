.

Jeff Scott Soto Surprises Fans With New Release

Keavin Wiggins | 04-27-2020

Jeff Scott Soto has surprised his fans with the release of a new digital live album entitled "Live At Frontiers Rock Festival 2019", which will also be included as a bonus disc on his forthcoming solo album "Wide Awake (In My Dreamland)".

Soto released the recording to mark the one-year anniversary of his performance at the Frontiers Rock Festival that took place in Milan, Italy on April 27, 2019.

The 60 minute set also featured a special spontaneous duet with Dino Jelusick (Animal Drive, Trans-Siberian Orchestra) of the track "Stand Up" (featured in the movie "Rock Star").

Check out the new album's live version of 'Eyes Of Love' below:


