Jeff Scott Soto has surprised his fans with the release of a new digital live album entitled "Live At Frontiers Rock Festival 2019", which will also be included as a bonus disc on his forthcoming solo album "Wide Awake (In My Dreamland)".
Soto released the recording to mark the one-year anniversary of his performance at the Frontiers Rock Festival that took place in Milan, Italy on April 27, 2019.
The 60 minute set also featured a special spontaneous duet with Dino Jelusick (Animal Drive, Trans-Siberian Orchestra) of the track "Stand Up" (featured in the movie "Rock Star").
Check out the new album's live version of 'Eyes Of Love' below:
Metallica Streaming Full Black Album Era Concert This Week- Static-X And Dope Robbed of Almost $200K In Gear- Whitesnake's David Coverdale Clears Up Retirement Comments- more
Rainer Landfermann - Mein Wort in Deiner Dunkelheit
David Hasselhoff - Open Your Eyes
Sass Jordan - Rebel Moon Blues
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring 2020 Travel Products Edition
Metallica Streaming Full Black Album Era Concert This Week
Static-X And Dope Robbed of Almost $200K In Gear
The Offspring Go Tiger King With Lockdown Cover
Whitesnake's David Coverdale Clears Up Retirement Comments
Within Temptation To Livestream Historic Show
Academy Of Country Music Awards Going Nashville For 1st Time
Jeff Scott Soto Surprises Fans With New Release
Miley Cyrus and Andrew Watt Rock Pink Floyd Classic On SNL