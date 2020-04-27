.

Metallica Streaming Full Black Album Era Concert This Week

Keavin Wiggins | 04-27-2020

Metallica

Metallica have announced that this week's installment of MetallicaMondays will feature their entire Black Album era show from Muskegon, MI.

The band's weekly full concert stream will feature the group's November 1, 1991 concert and is scheduled to begin at 5 PM PDT / 8 PM EDT tonight (April 27th).

They had this to say about the show, "an old-school show, filmed with house cameras with audio pulled straight from the soundboard. Get ready for a raw, grainy set from the beginning of the never ending Black Album tour." Watch it below:


Metallica Streaming Full Black Album Era Concert This Week

