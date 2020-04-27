Miley Cyrus and Andrew Watt Rock Pink Floyd Classic On SNL

(hennemusic) Miley Cyrus performed the 1975 Pink Floyd classic, "Wish You Were Here", on the April 25 broadcast of NBC-TV's Saturday Night Live.

The pop singer was joined by producer Andrew Watt on guitar for the appearance, with the rocker maintaining social distancing recommendations by playing away from Cyrus, who was sitting next to a glowing fire pit.

Watt - who produced and played on Ozzy Osbourne's "Ordinary Man" record - revealed last month that he had tested positive for the coronavirus while outlining details of his personal health struggle.

"I am 29 years old. I am a healthy young man and I am going to get through this no matter what," explained Watt. "I am going to make a full recovery... But...there are so many people in my life and in the world that could possibly not get through this due to their age and/or a compromised immune system... this is why I am writing this post.

"I can't stress this enough...This is not a joke. Stay inside, stay sanitized. Please stop everything and take care of yourselves And the people you love around you, until we are all through this.

"To have the mentality 'I'm young this can't affect me' is just straight up stupid and so dangerous to everyone around you," he added. "Social distancing is to protect someone's mom and dad, someone's grandmother...it's not about you. It's about everyone together fighting this as a team. Stay safe. Now more than ever..." Watch the performance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





