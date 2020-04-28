Doobie Brothers Share 'Black Water' Isolation Video

(hennemusic) The Doobie Brothers can be seen performing their 1974 classic, "Black Water", in a new home video from isolation during the pandemic.
"We knew we would want to share something with others out there who are in isolation just like we are," Patrick Simmons tells Rolling Stone. "We are so grateful to our fans who contributed to the performance and our families who helped with the production.
"Sending out warm wishes to all of our friends," he adds. "Thanks to all the angels of mercy who have stepped up to lessen the impact that the Covid-19 virus has had on so many lives. We are partnering with Feeding America for our presentation, and would be thankful to anyone who could make a donation to help our neighbors in need during this crucial time." Watch the video and read more here.
