Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Unplugs To Surprise NYC Nurse

Dave Grohl delivers a surprise acoustic performance of the Foo Fighters' hit "Everlong" to shocked New York City nurse and ubber fan on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The late night TV show host has been honoring a health care worker each week and this week he recruited Grohl to surprise an emergency and trauma nurse from the Jacobi Medical Center named TJ Riley.

Riley himself contracted Covid-19, along with what he estimated as 60 percent of the hospital staff. Grohl helped pay tribute to Riley by dedicating an acoustic version of "Everlong" and told the nurse "TJ, thank you so much for everything that you've done for so many people. It's much appreciated." Watch the show clip below:





Related Stories

Foo Fighters Share Video Of Full Iconic Hyde Park Concert

All-Star Foo Fighters Covid-19 Relief Cover Streaming Online

Foo Fighters Getting All-Star Cover For Covid-19 Relief

Dave Grohl Looks Back At Jam Session With Prince

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Recounts Pantera Fandom

Foo Fighters Postpone Remaining Van Tour Dates

Dave Grohl Rocks Foo Fighters Classic For Living Room Concert

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Launches Stories Series

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Launching New Online Series

More Foo Fighters News



