KISS Not Rushing Rescheduling Farewell Tour

KISS cofounder Gene Simmons says that once there is a "cure" for the Covid-19 coronavirus, the band will resume their End Of The Road World Tour.

Simmons made the comments during appeared on the television show Good Morning L.A.. He said, via Sleaze Roxx, "KISS, the biggest show, the biggest of the best in the world, we're going to go back once it's safe, once there's a cure. We would never put our fans in danger or ourselves. When there's a cure, we're going out there."

He also discussed the financial impact of the pandemic. He said, "Well look, we can talk about the big numbers and that means billions of dollars that are lost. The rich and the famous, and the good looking folks that wear silly outfits like this and have silly hair like this, just billions of dollars flushed down the drain. So what? You're talking about single mothers, families who live from cheque to cheque. The people who actually put up these concerts, the security people, the road crews, all that stuff.

"This is important. This is survival. And so for the folks in or around the infrastructure are the people who are suffering the most. So we're doing our part.

"We have a restaurant chain called Rock & Brews. Two in LAX. They're all over Southern California, across the nation and everything. We put a stop to it.

"We're actually writing cheques to important stuff. I just sent a nice big cheque to the Children's Hospital here in L.A. because you not only have children suffering from this horrible thing, there's also children fighting cancer.

"Everybody can do their part. There are food banks. You guys are doing great. everybody can do this stuff. Stay at home! Get to know your wifey. She wants to see you more often anyways." Watch the interview below:





