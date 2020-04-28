Original He Is Legend Guitarist McKenzie Bell Dead At 35

Original He Is Legend guitarist and former member of Bloodjin, McKenzie Bell, has died at the age of 35. A cause of death was not revealed.

Bloodjinn broke the sad news to fans with the following, "We are extremely saddened today to find out that our great friend and former guitarist, Mckenzie Bell, has passed away.

He was always a blast to hang out with and one incredible riff writer. He was the king of all of the hot sauces. Seriously, his collection was insane. He was largely involved in our 'This Machine Runs On Empty' recording process, along with Jamie King.

"He even had a great singing voice and will forever be heard on 'Moment Of Clarity'. Rest in power brother. You were loved dearly by everyone."





Related Stories

He Is Legend Release 'Burn All Your Rock Records' Video

He Is Legend Release 'Boogiewoman' Video

He Is Legend Streaming New Song 'Boogiewoman'

He Is Legend Streaming New Song 'White Bat'

Nonpoint Announce New Album and Tour With He Is Legend

More He Is Legend News



