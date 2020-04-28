Scorpions Release New Single 'Sign Of Hope'

(hennemusic) The Scorpions have released a new single, "Sign Of Hope", during the global health crisis and a video for the brand new track is streaming online.

"We are working on lots of Hard'n Heavy Rockers for our new album these days," says the band, "but because of the dramatic Covid-19 pandemic, we want to give you a little Sign of Hope that came straight from the heart in troubled times. Stay healthy and safe ... we love you."

Last spring, the German rockers regrouped to begin working on material for a new album, which would mark the follow-up to 2015's "Return To Forever."

The veteran band are next scheduled to launch a Las Vegas residency in July. "We are very excited to come back to Vegas for a nine show residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino's Zappos Theater," said singer Klaus Meine. "We're looking very much forward to share some wild 'Sin City Nights' with all of you on the famous Strip ... Let's get ready for the Sting!!!!" Watch the video here.

